Delhi begins ban on fuel sale to old vehicles; AI cameras, traffic police teams deployed at pumps

NEW DELHI: The ban on supply of fuel to old vehicles kicked off in Delhi on Tuesday amid high security.

The Delhi government has installed Automatic Number Plate reader cameras (ANPR) at nearly 350 petrol pumps across the national capital for detection of such vehicles.

The transport department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Multiple teams of transport department, traffic police and local police have been deployed at different petrol pumps in South Delhi.

The drive began from 6 am on Tuesday, enforcing the prohibition of fuel sale to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years.

At Chirag Delhi's Dhingra petrol pump, the Transport Enforcement and Delhi Traffic Police teams were seen stationed since early morning.

"We are here from 6 am to ensure that no old vehicle is allowed to refuel. Petrol pumps have been directed to deny fuel to such vehicles," said Sub-Inspector Dharamveer of the Transport Enforcement team.

He said that Artificial Intelligence-powered cameras and automated hooter systems have also been installed at the pump to identify old vehicles.