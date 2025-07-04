Opposition okay with supporting impeach motion against judge: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Signalling the government’s intent to move ahead with the impeachment motion of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that main opposition parties have given their in-principle approval to support the motion in the upcoming monsoon session scheduled for July21-August 21.

Rijiju said that the government is yet to decide whether the motion would be brought in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. For the Lok Sabha, signatures of a minimum 100 MPs is required. The requirement is the support of at least 50 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that the process of collecting signatures would begin after the government decides on the House where the motion will be brought.