Unnatural conduct, no plausible explanation: SC panel recommends Justice Varma's impeachment

NEW DELHI: A three-member Supreme Court-appointed panel has recommended the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma after piles of burnt and unburnt cash were found at his residence, sources said.

The panel examined more than 55 witnesses and in its 64-page report on morning indicted Justice Varma for misconduct.

"This committee holds the cash was found in the storeroom located within the premises of 30 Tughlaq Crescent officially occupied by Justice Varma," the report read.

The panel further noted that Justice Varma failed to offer any plausible explanation for his claim of having no knowledge of the cash found at his residence.

"It is unbelievable. If there was any conspiracy, why did he not file a complaint or inform the Chief Justice of the High Court or the Chief Justice of India?"

The panel, stating that large piles of cash were found at Justice Varma's residence, said that it made a scathing remark against the judge, noting that he did not report the incident to the police, judiciary or any authority.

After examining multiple eyewitness' accounts and evidence, the panel confirmed the presence of Rs 500 notes. It also described the conduct of the Allahabad High Court judge 'unnatural'.

The committee also scrutinised the roles of Justice Varma’s daughter, Diya Varma, and his private secretary, Rajinder Karki, who allegedly instructed firefighters not to report the presence of cash at the scene.

On May 8, following Justice Yashwant Varma’s indictment in the cash recovery case by a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee, then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna sent a letter to the Centre recommending his impeachment.