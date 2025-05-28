Allahabad HC Bar Association backs proposed impeachment move against Justice Varma

LUCKNOW: Calling the proposed impeachment motion to be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma over the alleged recovery of huge cache of cash from his residence in New Delhi, a step towards keeping people’s faith in judiciary intact, Allahabad High Court Bar Association welcomed the move and supported it.

Saying that people’s trust was the foundation of the power of judiciary, Anil Tiwari, the president of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, said that such a move would make the people feel that their voice was heard at the highest level.

“It is a step towards the victory of the public and the cause,” said Tiwari while appealing to all the political parties to vote in favour of the impeachment.

Notably, Justice Varma came under the limelight when, on March 21, media was replete with reports of a fire at a storeroom in the outhouse of his official bungalow and subsequent recovery of sacks of cash currencies.

The then Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, took cognisance of the matter and on March 22 initiated an in-house inquiry against the judge by a panel of three High Court judges to examine the allegations against Justice Varma.

Justice Varma, however, denied possession of cash and claimed it to be a conspiracy against him.