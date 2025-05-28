Impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma likely

NEW DELHI: The NDA-led government at the Centre is reportedly preparing to introduce an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma during the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. This follows serious allegations of a substantial cash recovery at his official residence, which reportedly came to light after a fire broke out on the night of 8 April.

According to reliable sources, the government is expected to proceed with the impeachment process through the relevant ministry.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Home Minister Amit Shah recently held a meeting with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, a development that has fuelled speculation regarding the potential initiation of proceedings against Justice Varma.

A three-member in-house enquiry committee, constituted by the Supreme Court to examine the allegations, has reportedly not given Justice Varma a clean chit. The committee’s findings are said to include photographs and a video of burnt currency notes recovered from the judge’s residence. Despite these developments, no First Information Report (FIR) has yet been lodged, and Justice Varma has not tendered his resignation.