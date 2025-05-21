SC refuses to hear plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by a lawyer seeking the registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, in connection with the alleged cash recovery incident.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S. Oka, declined to hear the petition filed by lawyer Mathews J. Nedumpara. The court advised him to first approach the appropriate authority by way of representation before bringing the matter to the Supreme Court.

“There is already an inquiry, Mr Nedumpara. The report has been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the President of India. File a representation before them. If there is no action, then come to us,” the bench said.

Nedumpara argued that an offence had been committed and cash had been recovered. “The court's duty is to administer law. The K. Veeraswami judgment is a mischief… sorry to say that… but it must be revisited,” he submitted, seeking directions for the registration of an FIR against Justice Varma.

In response, the court remarked, “We appreciate your command of Latin, but please follow basic legal procedure. In a petition for mandamus, you must first go to the proper authority with a representation.” The court added, “The petitioner must seek redress before the appropriate authority by way of representation. We decline to hear the petition.”