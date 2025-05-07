Cash recovery from Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence: SC in-house panel indicts him

The inquiry panel zeroed in on many questions to ensure a thorough investigation before coming to a conclusion. "These questions are: who is the owner of this huge amount of cash? Who brought and kept all these large sums of currency notes, if any, in the storehouse?" the source added.

The panel also questioned why the currency notes, if any, found in the storehouse were not shown to the family members of Justice Varma, as has been stated by him. Where are the remains of the burnt currency or cash notes, which are visible in the video shared by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court?

The in-house committee which probed the case consisted of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G. S. Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Anu Sivaraman.

Earlier, in his defence, Justice Varma vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him. He claimed that the room which caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse, and not the main building where the judge and his family reside.

"I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members, and I strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous.

It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas, and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish that the media had conducted some enquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the press," Justice Varma said in his reply, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE.