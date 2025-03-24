SC Collegium transfers Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC; Bar body seeks impeachment, judgment scrutiny

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium, in meetings held on March 20 and 24, 2025, recommended the repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, according to an official statement.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna had earlier formed a three-member committee comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to investigate allegations against Justice Varma.

CJI ordered the committe aside from an in-house inquiry following a report from Justice Upadhyaya.

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material with regard to official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found from the judge's Lutyens home.

Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the cash-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members.

In his response to the high court chief justice, Justice Varma said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence clearly appeared to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".