Not a trash bin: Allahabad HC bar opposes Justice Varma’s repatriation amid cash controversy

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly opposed the proposed repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court following the alleged recovery of a large sum of unaccounted cash, reportedly Rs 15 crore, from his residence.

In a resolution passed soon after the news of the judge's transfer by a Supreme Court collegium was reported, the association said, "We were taken aback that the Supreme Court has transferred Justice Yashwant Varma back to Allahabad High Court.

In a strongly worded letter to the Chief Justice and all judges of the Allahabad High Court, the HCBA made it clear that the court should not be treated as a "trash bin" and firmly stated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

The Bar Association also raised concerns over the severe shortage of judges in the Allahabad High Court, highlighting that new appointments have been pending for years.

The association further crticised the lack of consultation with the Bar while elevating members to the judiciary. "It is also of grave concern that while elevating members of the Bar, the Bar was never consulted. Consideration of eligibility appears to be not up to the mark. Something is lacking... which has resulted in corruption and consequently, the public's faith in the judiciary is damaged," the letter stated.