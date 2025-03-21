Cash discovery row: SC collegium starts inquiry against Delhi HC judge

NEW DELHI: Taking swift measures, the Supreme Court collegium on Friday commenced an initial inquiry against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered during a fire incident, aside from reportedly calling for his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

The initial inquiry, which is not an in-house inquiry as envisaged in Supreme Court judgements, would entail seeking of a primary report on the incident from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Acting swiftly, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna held an urgent meeting where it stated to have initiated the process to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court which is his parent high court.

It has been said the commencement of an initial inquiry was just one of the steps and the collegium might take further action in this regard.