SC begins inquiry into alleged cash recovery at Justice Varma’s residence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday started an in-house inquiry against Justice Yashwant Varma over the alleged recovery of a stash of cash from his residence, initiated by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

As per reports, a fire at the judge's house had inadvertently led to the alleged recovery of cash. It said the cash was found initially by fire tenders when the fire broke out in the judge’s residence on March 14. The judge was not present at his home during that time.

However, in a turn of events, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), in its report, didn't mention recovering any cash from Justice Varma’s house but said that the fire was in stationery and domestic articles in store room and no casualty was reported.

"The call regarding the blaze at 30, Tughlak Road, also the Judge's residence was received at 11.35 pm on March 14 and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The DFS team arrived at the spot at 11.43 pm," read the DFS report, which is in possession of this newspaper.

The report further said that the fire tenders left at 1:56 am on March 15 after the fire situation was brought under control.

The apex court said that the in-house inquiry will collect evidence and information regarding the allegations against Justice Varma and a report will be submitted to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on March 21.

“The report will be examined and processed for further and necessary action,” the statement of the top court said.