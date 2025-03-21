'Fire brigade doing better job than ED': Congress on Delhi HC judge cash recovery row

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the government on the issue, saying the fire brigade is doing a better job than the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI.

With the Supreme Court initiating the transfer of a Delhi High Court judge after alleged recovery of a large stash of cash from his residence, the Congresssaid the issue cannot be hushed up by a mere transfer and added it is important to find out whose money it is to maintain the country's faith in the judiciary.

A media report has claimed that a fire, which broke out in the residential bungalow of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, resulted in recovery of a huge pile of cash.

The Supreme Court collegium is stated to have initiated the process to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court following a major controversy over the alleged recovery of a large stash of cash from his official residence here.