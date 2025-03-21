Opposition raises ‘cash recovery’ from Delhi HC judge’s home in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The matter pertaining to the alleged recovery of cash from the residence of a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar saying he will find a mechanism for holding a structured discussion on the issue.

Raising the issue in the morning session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also sought the Chair's response on judicial accountability and reminded him about a pending notice regarding impeachment of a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

"This morning, we have read about a shocking case of huge amounts of cash unearthed at the residence of a judge of the Delhi High Court," Ramesh said.

He also pointed out that earlier, 50 members of Parliament had submitted a notice to the chairman regarding certain remarks that were made by a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Ramesh said the chairman himself has repeatedly spoken about the urgency for judicial accountability. He also sought to remind Dhankhar that he had directed the Leader of the House on this issue.

"I request that you please make some observations on this and give necessary directions to the government to come up with a proposal for increasing judicial accountability," the senior Congress MP added.