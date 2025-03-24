Cash-discovery row: Delhi HC withdraws work from Justice Yashwant Varma

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday "with immediate effect" withdrew judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma, who is subject to an inquiry after the purported discovery of a large stash of cash following a fire at his official residence, till further orders.

The high court issued a notice on the development.

Another note attached to the causelist of the day on the high court's website said the court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Varma, would assign dates in matters listed before Monday.

"In view of the recent events, the judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, till further orders," the note, with the registrar (listing) as the signatory, said.

The note was issued by the registrar following a notice of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had previously asked Justice Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma, the second senior-most judge of the Delhi High Court.