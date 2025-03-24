Do not dispose of phone or tamper with data: Delhi HC CJ to Justice Varma

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya has instructed Justice Yashwant Varma not to dispose of his mobile phone(s) or delete, modify, or tamper with any conversations, messages, or data.

The directive was conveyed through a formal letter dated March 21 follows an order from Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, emphasising the need to preserve evidence.

In a subsequent letter addressed to the CJI, Chief Justice Upadhyaya said he had requested the Delhi Police commissioner to furnish call detail records (CDR) and internet protocol detail records (IPDR) of Justice Varma’s mobile phone for the past six months.

“The call detail records have been received and are being forwarded in a pen drive along with this letter. As for the IPDR, the same shall be provided as soon as it is received from the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, or the relevant mobile service provider,” the letter stated.

The letter stated that a formal request had been made to the DCP (Security) to obtain details of personal security officers and security personnel stationed at Justice Varma’s residence over the last six months. Once received, these records would be duly submitted.

The developments come in the wake of a fire that broke out at Justice Varma’s residence on Tughlaq Road on the night of March 14, leading to the discovery of currency notes in a storeroom inside the judge’s official residence.

Justice Varma, on his part, has dismissed the allegations and termed them “a conspiracy to tarnish” his reputation.

In a written response to Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya on March 22, Justice Varma stated, “No cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members. The suggestion that one would store cash in a commonly-used storeroom verges on the incredible and incredulous.”