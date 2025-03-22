Outrage over cash haul at Delhi HC judge residence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was left reeling on Friday after reports surfaced on a large stash of cash allegedly found at the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. The discovery, which came to light following a fire at the premises, has sparked outrage, raising questions about judicial integrity.

Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, visibly distressed, urged the High Court to take swift and decisive action. Addressing a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, he emphasised that the incident had deeply shaken the legal fraternity. Bhardwaj called for immediate safeguards to prevent such controversies in the future, stressing the need to protect the judiciary’s credibility.

Responding to Bhardwaj’s plea, Chief Justice Upadhyaya acknowledged the gravity of the situation, describing it as deeply troubling. His remarks reflected the growing unease within legal circles, where the discovery has sparked widespread outrage and disbelief.

As the controversy unfolded, the court master of Justice Varma’s courtroom announced around 11 am on Friday that his division bench would be on leave for the day. Urgent matters were redirected to another bench, fuelling further speculation about the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has reportedly taken swift action. It has recommended Justice Varma’s transfer back to his parent Allahabad High Court. The collegium has also initiated a preliminary inquiry into the incident, underscoring the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter.