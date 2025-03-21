Supreme Court clears air on Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma's transfer, says its 'unrelated'

The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that the transfer of Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court is not connected to the recent discovery of large sum of cash at his residence.

The Court condemned the spread of "misinformation and rumours" surrounding the transfer, which had led to speculation that it was linked to the cash recovery.

"There is misinformation and rumours being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. On receiving the information, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court commenced the in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information," the Supreme Court said in a press note.

Justice Varma’s move to Allahabad was announced by the Supreme Court earlier, and it was emphasised that the transfer was routine and in line with judicial appointments, with no connection to the cash discovery.

The top court emphasised that an in-house inquiry into the matter is being conducted as per established procedures and that the transfer decision was independent of the ongoing investigation.

The high court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who had commenced enquiry prior to March 20 collegium meeting, would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added.

Following its examination, the court would proceed for "further and necessary" action.