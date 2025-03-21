Rs 15 crore found or not? Mystery deepens around what happened at Justice Varma’s residence

NEW DELHI: A fire, a judge and an enigma -- what truly transpired behind the closed doors of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence on the fateful night of March 14?

The controversy surrounding the alleged recovery of cash from his home has taken an unexpected twist, with official records contradicting speculative claims.

The “fire report,” meticulously compiled by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), casts a starkly different light on the matter. Nowhere in its precise documentation is there a whisper of cash discovery. Instead, the report narrates a simpler, more mundane sequence of events--yet, in the shadow of swirling allegations, even the most straightforward details invite scrutiny.

The DFS, in its report, which was accessed by The New Indian Express, didn't mention recovering any cash but said the fire was in a store room filled with stationery and domestic articles and no casualties were reported.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association had in a press release stated their dismay at Judge Varma being transferred to their court after the seizure of 'Rs 15 crore' from his bungalow.