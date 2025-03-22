Justice Varma: 22 years at the Bar, a decade on the Bench

NEW DELHI: Justice Yashwant Varma is currently the third senior-most judge at the Delhi High Court. A legal mind with 22 years at the Bar and a decade on the Bench, his career has now been rocked by cash allegations that could shake the very foundations of judicial integrity.

Born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad, Justice Varma obtained his law degree from Rewa University, MP, before enrolling as an advocate in August 1992. His legal practice at the Allahabad HC spanned constitutional law, labour disputes, corporate regulations, and taxation.