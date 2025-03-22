Justice Varma: 22 years at the Bar, a decade on the Bench

NEW DELHI: Justice Yashwant Varma is currently the third senior-most judge at the Delhi High Court. A legal mind with 22 years at the Bar and a decade on the Bench, his career has now been rocked by cash allegations that could shake the very foundations of judicial integrity.
Born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad, Justice Varma obtained his law degree from Rewa University, MP, before enrolling as an advocate in August 1992. His legal practice at the Allahabad HC spanned constitutional law, labour disputes, corporate regulations, and taxation.
He served as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Standing Counsel from 2012 until his designation as Senior Advocate in 2013. In October 2014, he ascended to the Bench as an Additional Judge before earning permanent status in February 2016. He was transfered to the Delhi High Court in October 2021.
Pivotal rulings
Upheld I-T dept’s authority to scrutinise financial disclosures of Congress
Reinforced ED can’t unilaterally assume jurisdiction over predicate offences beyond money laundering
Ruled that documents related to sanctioning prosecution under UAPA can remain classified under RTI Act’s exemptions
Emphasised judicial bias must be evaluated with reasonable apprehension