SC dismisses petition for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma; cites ongoing inquiry

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order refused to entertain a petition seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to probe against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence a huge pile of cash was allegedly recovered on March 14.

Lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara, who was the lead petitioner in the case along with two other advocates, Hemali Suresh Kurne, Rajesh Vishnu Adrekar and the CA, Mansha Nimesh Mehta, pleaded to the apex court bench, that the plea pertained to a larger public interest and thereby this court should direct registration of FIR.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, refused to entertain the plea. "The in-house inquiry is ongoing. If the report sees something wrong, an FIR can be directed or the matter can be referred to parliament. Today is not the time to consider it," the Bench remarked.

Nedumpara, however, desperately argued that the common man kept on asking why no FIR was registered on March 14, why no FIR, no arrest, no seizure etc. "Why a week to release the scandal. Why did the collegium not say it has the videos etc. The common man will not understand," Nedumpara submitted to the top court.

After hearing these arguments, Justice Oka observed, "You must educate Ythe common man about the Supreme Court judgments laying down the law."

While refusing to entertain the plea, the bench said, "Please read both judgments laying down in house inquiry process. After the process, all options are open."