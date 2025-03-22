SC makes Delhi HC cash probe report public; releases photos, videos of burnt currency from judge’s residence

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya in his 25-page probe report submitted to the Supreme Court said that the alleged cash recovery controversy from the residence of HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma deserves a "deeper probe".

The Delhi HC's probe report - furnished by the CJ Upadhyaya - was released by the Supreme Court on its website late on Saturday.

In the probe report, Justice Varma, vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him. He claimed that the room which caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse and not the main building where the judge and family resides.

"I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous. It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish that the media had conducted some enquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the press," Justice Varma, said, in his reply, a copy accessed by TNIE.

Justice Varma was also asked not to dispose of his mobile phone.

The probe report also contains the documents/pictures and videos of burnt currency notes and others as shared by the Delhi Police to Delhi HC CJ.

Justice Varma, in his reply, said that no currency was recovered from the premises that he and his family actually occupy and use as a family. "That part of the premises is as indicated removed from the living quarters. It is in the aforesaid background that I urge you to absolve me of these unfounded and baseless allegations," Justice Varma said.

In an emotional reply, he clarified that as a judge, nothing matters more than reputation and character. That has been severely tarnished and irreparably damaged.