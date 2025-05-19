Supreme Court to hear plea seeking FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the Allahabad High Court's Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, in connection with the alleged cash discovery row.

The advocate and petitioner, Mathews J Nedumpara, mentioned the matter before a two-judge bench of the apex court, seeking urgent hearing into the case.

The bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih -- taking note of the submissions of Nedumpara -- said that if defects are cured, then it can be listed for hearing on Tuesday. “It can be listed tomorrow if the defects (in the petition) are cured,” the CJI told him.

Earlier on May 14, the Supreme Court refused to list his plea for urgent hearing.

Nedumpara had moved the apex court seeking a direction from the top court for the registration of the FIR against the Allahabad High Court's Judge, Justice Varma.

Recently on May 8, following the indictment of Justice Varma in the cash discovery row by a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee, the CJI Sanjiv Khanna (now retired) had on Thursday sent a letter to the Centre recommending his impeachment.

The former CJI decided to recommend Justice Varma’s name for impeachment -- after receiving the report from the in-house committee -- as Justivce Varma refused to quit the judgeship.

A senior official of the Top court -- on the condition of anonymity -- told TNIE that "Justice Varma is asked to resign, following his indictment, but he refuses."