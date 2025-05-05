Three-judge inquiry panel submits report to CJI on cash recovery at Justice Varma’s home

NEW DELHI: The three-judge inquiry committee appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the cash recovery at Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence on March 14 submitted its report to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on May 4.

After 40 days of setting up of the panel by the top court, the committee submitted its report, after making due diligence on the probe in the cash recovery issue.

The SC had on March 25 constituted the three-member inquiry committee, consisting of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

The top court directed the committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations against Justice Varma, a sitting Judge at Allahabad High Court at present.

The three-member inquiry committee, during its probe, visited Justice Varma’s official residence at 30 Tughlak Crescent in Delhi and conducted an investigation.

In his defence, Justice Varma has vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him. He has claimed that the room which caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse and not the main building where the judge and family resides.

"I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous,” Justice Varma, said, in his reply, a copy accessed by TNIE.

It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish that the media had conducted some enquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the press," the reply further read.

He was also asked not to dispose of his mobile phone.