Cash recovery row: Supreme Court's three-member probe panel inspects Justice Varma's residence

Amidst the row over the alleged recovery of a huge amount of cash from the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, a three-member committee set up by the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday started its inquiry into the matter on Tuesday, sources said.

The in-house committee comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, reached Justice Varma's official residence at 30, Tughlak Crescent in the national capital at 1 pm.

The three judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 45 minutes and inspected the site thoroughly. The members examined the room where the unaccounted stash of cash was allegedly discovered.

Justice Varma has vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him. He has said that the room which caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse and not the main building where he and his family reside.

"I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous. It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish that the media had conducted some enquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the press," Justice Varma, said, in his reply, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE.

Justice Varma was also asked not to dispose of his mobile phone.

On Monday, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

The CJI had constituted the committee after receiving a report submitted by Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court of Delhi.