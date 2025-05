Cash row: CJI recommends impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, says sources

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is learnt to have recommended to the Centre impeachment of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma following his indictment in the cash discovery row by a Supreme Court-appointed committee.

The CJI wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the report of the three-member committee along with the response received from Justice Varma.

The move assumes significance in the wake of the established in-house procedure which entails the CJI writing to President and Prime Minister for impeachment after their advice to the judge to resign is not complied with.

"Chief Justice of India, in terms of the in-house procedure, has written to President of India and the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the three-member committee report dated May 3 along with the letter/response dated May 6 received from Justice Yashwant Varma," the apex court said in a statement.

The apex court-appointed panel confirmed the cash discovery allegations against Justice Varma in its inquiry report, sources previously said.

The three-member panel comprised Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court.

The report was finalised on May 3.

Sources had also said the CJI nudged Justice Varma to step down in view of critical findings in the report, which was forwarded to the judge for his response in line with the principle of natural justice.