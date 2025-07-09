Fuel ban on old vehicles deferred in Delhi until November 1

NEW DELHI: Citing enforcement gaps and rising concerns over cross-border fuel misuse, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has deferred its directive to deny fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles in Delhi. Originally scheduled to take effect on July 1, the restriction will now come into force on November 1, 2025.

The decision was made at the 24th meeting of the full commission on Tuesday, following detailed deliberations with officials from the Delhi government and NCR states. The key reasons cited were addressing technological shortcomings in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system and enabling simultaneous implementation in Delhi and five high-vehicle-density districts in the NCR—Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat.

In a written communication dated July 3, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa flagged operational issues, including faulty camera placement, malfunctioning sensors, and lack of integration with neighbouring states’ databases. He also warned that the stage-wise rollout could foster an illegal cross-border fuel economy, as owners of banned vehicles were bypassing the system by refuelling in NCR border areas.