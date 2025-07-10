After Dilli Haat fire, vendors struggle to rebuild lives amid uncertainty

Though the Delhi Tourism Department offered six months of rent-free accommodation starting July 7 and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh per vendor, most traders are yet to receive the amount. Some vendors said the promised sum is inadequate. “We pay more than Rs 5 lakh in rent alone in six months. How can this cover our losses?” one artisan questioned.

The government also offered an alternative space at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, along with a year of rent-free shops. But most vendors rejected the proposal, citing lack of footfall. “Only influencers go to Pitampura. We won’t survive there,” a trader explained.

The rent-free arrangement at INA is valid until December 31, 2025, after which the vendors face an uncertain future. A group of them recently met Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, who assured that compensation cheques had been signed and would be distributed soon.

Meanwhile, vendors are pleading for basic promotional support to help attract footfall. “Our shops are now at the back. Visitors think the market is shut. We need banners at the gate to let people know we are still here,” said a vendor. As they rebuild from ashes, these artisans are not just asking for aid, they are demanding visibility, dignity, and a chance to survive.