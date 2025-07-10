Man who killed ex-partner, toddler in Majnu Ka Tila arrested in Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested from Haldwani in Uttarakhand for allegedly killing his former live-in partner and her friend’s six-month-old daughter at a house in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Nikhil, told police he suspected his ex-partner Sonal (22) of having an affair with his friend Durgesh. He also said he killed the six-month-old infant as revenge for the abortion of his own unborn child, allegedly influenced by Durgesh.

Police said Nikhil and Sonal met during a programme in Haldwani in 2023 and began a relationship. Sonal became pregnant but was unable to get an abortion and gave birth to a child in 2024. Since they were unmarried, they allegedly sold the baby in Uttarakhand to someone for Rs 2 lakh and moved to Delhi. Nikhil later suspected Sonal of having an affair with Durgesh and found chats between them.

When Sonal became pregnant again and chose to abort the child despite Nikhil’s objections, he believed Durgesh was responsible. On Tuesday, Nikhil went to Durgesh’s house in Majnu Ka Tila, where Sonal was staying. An argument broke out, and Nikhil allegedly slit Sonal’s throat with a surgical blade. He also killed Durgesh’s six-month-old daughter, who was present in the house at the time, a senior police officer said.

Based on inputs from Nikhil’s relatives and friends, police tracked him to Haldwani, where he was planning to flee to Nepal via Banbasa. He was arrested while trying to collect money from an acquaintance, the officer added.