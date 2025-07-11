Negligence in dealing with waterlogging won’t be tolerated: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: In response to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in various parts of the capital on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed serious concern and dissatisfaction.

She issued strict directives to concerned department officials to implement effective measures to prevent waterlogging so that residents of Delhi do not face inconvenience during the monsoon season.

The CM expressed satisfaction that, despite the heavy rain, no waterlogging was reported at traditionally problematic zones like Minto Road and ITO junction. She instructed officials to demonstrate the same level of efficiency across the national capital.

To address the issue, CM Gupta convened a special meeting with PWD Minister Pravesh Sahib and senior officers from PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, and other flood management departments. She emphasised that any negligence in dealing with waterlogging would not be tolerated.

The CM directed that stormwater drains be regularly inspected and cleared of blockages, with special attention to cleaning small drains and culverts. She also issued clear instructions on waste management, stressing that garbage on roads and in drains contributes significantly to waterlogging.

Officials were instructed to inspect vulnerable areas even on dry days, ensure thorough cleaning, and identify drainage issues. Responsibilities of field staff must be clearly defined, she added.

Gupta acknowledged receiving constant reports of traffic disruptions due to waterlogging. She emphasised the importance of 24x7 departmental monitoring and interdepartmental coordination for a unified, effective response.

While expressing satisfaction over improved performance at Minto Road Bridge and ITO, Chief Minister Gupta commended the officers and staff, stating, “If water accumulation can be prevented in such high-risk areas, similar efforts must be ensured citywide.” She concluded by directing departments to set time-bound targets for a permanent and effective citywide solution.