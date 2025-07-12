Lax enforcement and safety warnings ignored, say Delhi locals on building collapse

NEW DELHI: The building collapse in central Delhi’s Lohia Chowk area early Friday morning, in which a 46-year-old man died, is being attributed to ignored safety warnings and lax enforcement by authorities, according to local residents. The deceased, identified as Manoj Sharma, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, was sleeping inside a godown when the three-storey building collapsed around 2 am.

The accident site Mithai Pul is a bustling wholesale hub known for shops dealing in canvas, bags, and cloth materials. A parked truck was also crushed under the rubble, but the driver narrowly escaped injury after stepping away for tea just before the incident.

According to the locals, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had issued evacuation notices in June, deeming the building “dangerous and unfit” for occupancy. However, the shops continued to operate despite the evacuation notices. “The godown where Sharma was staying had already been evacuated, but he chose to remain there,” said a resident.

“The shops reopened in July despite clear risks. If the building was unsafe, why were businesses allowed to continue?” the resident asked. Vendors in the area had previously raised concerns about vibrations from ongoing metro construction, with many fearing the impact on nearby structures. As investigations into the collapse continue, residents are demanding accountability and better enforcement of safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. A case has been registered in the matter, officials said.