AAP no longer part of INDIA bloc: Party MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) distanced itself from the INDIA bloc on Friday, saying it is not part of the opposition alliance anymore and questioning the Congress party's role in leading it.

Remarks to this effect were made by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh ahead of an online meeting of the leaders of the INDIA bloc parties scheduled for Saturday evening to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.

The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which starts on Monday.

It will be held after a long gap since the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) last deliberated on the country's political situation jointly.

"The AAP has cleared its stand. The INDIA bloc was for the (2024) Lok Sabha polls. We fought the Delhi and Haryana Assembly polls on our own. We are going to fight the Bihar election solo. We fought the bypolls in Punjab and Gujarat all by ourselves. The AAP is not part of the INDIA. We will strongly raise issues in the Lok Sabha. We have always played the role of a strong opposition," Singh told PTI Videos.

The senior leader also said the AAP will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi and Haryana in an alliance with the Congress.

The alliance drew a blank in Delhi, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) clean sweep for a third time in a row.