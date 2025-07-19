Of Everyday Life

For twins and artists, Rohan and Roshan Anvekar, art is a medium to understand the self and society. “We have been working in collaboration for four years now,” says Rohan. “For us, art speaks about day-to-day life, morality, and time, and it also shapes philosophical thoughts.”

The exhibition, ‘Of the metamorphosis and masquerades: …Acts from the theatre of life’, reflects on everyday life, identity, and how society shapes who we are. With surreal, thought-provoking artworks, the artists invite viewers to pause and look beyond the surface. The show opened on July 10 at Gallerie Nvya, and will be on view till August 25.

Masks, animals, babies, ants, and ticking clocks are recurring subjects in the artworks. Each has its own meaning. A baby holding a cube appears in several works. “The day we are born, we start our journey of survival and settling down,” explains Rohan. “We depart this world the same way we entered. Even in the last moments, we are solving a puzzle.”

Some paintings show ants carrying money, used to represent society’s endless race for wealth. “These days, the knowledge you gain doesn’t matter. Power is in the hands of the rich,” the artist remarks. “This is what society has become.”