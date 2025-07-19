Of Everyday Life

For twins and artists, Rohan and Roshan Anvekar, art is a medium to understand the self and society. “We have been working in collaboration for four years now,” says Rohan. “For us, art speaks about day-to-day life, morality, and time, and it also shapes philosophical thoughts.”
The exhibition, ‘Of the metamorphosis and masquerades: …Acts from the theatre of life’, reflects on everyday life, identity, and how society shapes who we are. With surreal, thought-provoking artworks, the artists invite viewers to pause and look beyond the surface. The show opened on July 10 at Gallerie Nvya, and will be on view till August 25.
Masks, animals, babies, ants, and ticking clocks are recurring subjects in the artworks. Each has its own meaning. A baby holding a cube appears in several works. “The day we are born, we start our journey of survival and settling down,” explains Rohan. “We depart this world the same way we entered. Even in the last moments, we are solving a puzzle.”
Some paintings show ants carrying money, used to represent society’s endless race for wealth. “These days, the knowledge you gain doesn’t matter. Power is in the hands of the rich,” the artist remarks. “This is what society has become.”
Clocks, crowns, and clowns
The show also highlights the theme of control. A ticking clock in some artworks represents how time rules us. Animals, too, are featured, symbolising different human traits. “A human is usually known for wit and power. The animals in our work show that anyone with power often keeps control over others,” Rohan adds.
In one of the artwork, the painting is full of fantastical imagery. Monkeys climb a white pillar while a headless man reaches upward. A bald man wearing a crown crawls near a door, watched by a giant eye in the sky. In the centre, a brightly dressed clown poses like a matador, facing a black bull covered in pictures of screaming faces.
The twins’ collaborative process took two years to complete, with each piece taking up to three months. “The stories behind these works go back five or six years,” says Rohan.
The 28-year-old artists have been interested in art since childhood, and their work encourages viewers to sit with questions, rather than rush to answers.
The exhibition at Gallerie Nvya will be on display till August 25.