SC orders sealing of illegal constructions in Chandni Chowk, calls for offenders’ arrest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asserted that anyone involved in illegal constructions in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area should be arrested immediately.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the police to take action the offenders, stating, “Arrest anybody who lays even a single brick (in Chandni Chowk), we will see who grants them bail. This is a complete fraud going on in collusion with these municipal corporation officials. This must be stopped….”.

The SC was hearing a plea by a petitioner-in-person, who claimed that illegal constructions were being carried out in the area, allegedly in collusion with the civic authorities.

Questioning the authorities, it asked how despite a court-ordered ban, the unauthorised constructions were continuing? “It must be in collusion with the officials of the municipal corporation,” the bench stressed.

Directing the Delhi Police to ensure that patrolling parties are deployed in the area, the SC said, “The Commissioner of Police shall continue to deploy a police team for patrolling in the area and ensure that all the demolition orders passed by the MCD, over which courts have not granted any stay, are meticulously complied with,” said the bench.