Kanwar Yatra: A balancing act between vibrant pilgrimage and uninterrupted civic life

Kanwar Yatra has now turned into an exhibition of a strong socio-political and cultural statement, often marked by noise, disruptions, and a visible declaration of religious identity in public spaces.

Traditionally, the Kanwar Yatra is an emulation of Hindu mythological act of King Bhagirath in bringing the holy. What was earlier an act of penance and prayer, in recent decades has expanded in both scale and form, from being Spartan to opulent. What was once a quiet, barefoot pilgrimage is now, in many cases, a vibrant and sometimes chaotic procession involving motorbikes, trucks, decorated floats, and blaring DJ systems.

Delhi, as a cosmopolitan and administrative hub, faces particular challenges during this period. The city’s roads, already under pressure from dense traffic and infrastructure issues, are further strained by road closures, rerouting for Yatris, and checkpoints set up to manage their movement.

Despite these disruptions, the 2025 Yatra was handled with commendable administrative care by the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government. Crossing the tightrope between respecting religious sentiments and maintaining the functional integrity of civic life is no small feat.

While the Delhi government sought to maintain law and order and civic harmony, it also had to ensure that no action was seen as obstructing the religious fervour of the devotees, lest it be accused of being “anti-Hindu” in a polarized political climate. This balancing act was largely successful in logistical terms: no major incidents of violence or breakdowns in law enforcement were reported.

However, there were some aspects of the Yatra which could not be managed to the satisfaction of residents. The most glaring failure in the otherwise orderly handling of the Kanwar Yatra was the uncontrolled use of high-decibel DJ music systems mounted on trucks and floats accompanying the processions.

These sound systems blared remixed musicat such high volumes that shook window panes, disrupted sleep cycles, and sparked anxiety among residents. The noise pollution was not just a matter of inconvenience; it was a violation of legal norms.