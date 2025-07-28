Kanwar Yatra: A balancing act between vibrant pilgrimage and uninterrupted civic life

The 15-day long Kanwar Yatra through the national Capital concluded respectfully last week. Given the onerous task of meeting the ideological expectations of a Hindutva party-ruled state and also maintaining the sanity of civic administration, the Rekha Gupta government did somewhat well in preserving the balance.
The greater challenge was for Delhi Police, which had to ensure that the boisterous Kanwar Yatris were relatively ‘calmed down’ on entering the National Capital Territory from a more ‘intensively Hindu’ state of Uttar Pradesh. What the Delhi government and Delhi Police could not manage was the blaring sound boxes of the DJ groups accompanying the Yatris, which sent shudders through the house and car windows alike wherever they passed through.
The Kanwar Yatra highlighted once again complex mosaic of faith, politics, law enforcement, and civic responsibility with increasing urbanisation in the National Capital region (NCR). Held annually during the Yaris Indian calendar month of Shravan (falling in July–August), the Kanwad Yatra sees huge mass of devotees (Kanwariyas or Kanwad Yatris) walking or driving long distances to collect holy water from the Ganga either at Haridwar or even Gangotri, which they then offer at Shiva temples in their home districts on the Shivaratri Day.
This year Shravan Shivratri fell on July 25; thus, the night of July 23 and July 24 saw the peak assemblage of the Yatris in Delhi.
Kanwar Yatra has now turned into an exhibition of a strong socio-political and cultural statement, often marked by noise, disruptions, and a visible declaration of religious identity in public spaces.
Traditionally, the Kanwar Yatra is an emulation of Hindu mythological act of King Bhagirath in bringing the holy. What was earlier an act of penance and prayer, in recent decades has expanded in both scale and form, from being Spartan to opulent. What was once a quiet, barefoot pilgrimage is now, in many cases, a vibrant and sometimes chaotic procession involving motorbikes, trucks, decorated floats, and blaring DJ systems.
Delhi, as a cosmopolitan and administrative hub, faces particular challenges during this period. The city’s roads, already under pressure from dense traffic and infrastructure issues, are further strained by road closures, rerouting for Yatris, and checkpoints set up to manage their movement.
Despite these disruptions, the 2025 Yatra was handled with commendable administrative care by the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government. Crossing the tightrope between respecting religious sentiments and maintaining the functional integrity of civic life is no small feat.
While the Delhi government sought to maintain law and order and civic harmony, it also had to ensure that no action was seen as obstructing the religious fervour of the devotees, lest it be accused of being “anti-Hindu” in a polarized political climate. This balancing act was largely successful in logistical terms: no major incidents of violence or breakdowns in law enforcement were reported.
However, there were some aspects of the Yatra which could not be managed to the satisfaction of residents. The most glaring failure in the otherwise orderly handling of the Kanwar Yatra was the uncontrolled use of high-decibel DJ music systems mounted on trucks and floats accompanying the processions.
These sound systems blared remixed musicat such high volumes that shook window panes, disrupted sleep cycles, and sparked anxiety among residents. The noise pollution was not just a matter of inconvenience; it was a violation of legal norms.
According to Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the permissible limit for residential areas is 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night. These were routinely and blatantly breached.Despite several complaints from resident welfare associations (RWAs) and citizens on social media, action on the ground remained few and far in between and largely ineffective.
It however must be pointed out that such violation of civic laws in the national Capital is also witnessed, though not on this large a scale, during Muharram processionsand Shab-i-Baraat prayers. The problem lies not with the religious identity of the events, but with the lack of regulatory will to enforce civic order across the board. What makes the Kanwar Yatra particularly complex is the sheer scale of participation and the public belief, rightly or wrongly, of state endorsement.
The way forward is for the authorities is to enforce noise pollution laws uniformly. Pre-approved decibel limits, designated hours for music, and zoning for procession routes can help mitigate the audio onslaught. Advance dialogues between local police, Yatra organizers, and RWAs can anticipate flashpoints and build collective strategies.
More importantly event organizers and political leaders must actively discourage aggressive displays during the Yatra. This includes reining in mobs, monitoring anti-social behaviour, and promoting the spiritual spirit of the pilgrimage. As the Yatra grows in prominence each year, the need for formal mechanisms to manage it fairly and firmly becomes not just a civic requirement, but an administrative necessity.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice