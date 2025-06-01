Hundreds lose homes as bulldozers raze Delhi's Madrasi Camp slum

NEW DELHI: Residents of Madrasi Camp in south Delhi’s Jungpura watched helplessly as bulldozers razed homes they had lived in for decades, leaving hundreds of working-class families displaced.
The demolition drive, conducted by civic authorities on Monday, followed a Delhi HC order that cited obstruction to drain cleaning that contributes to monsoon flooding.
“We have nowhere to go now,” said 67-year-old Lakshmi, whose family has lived in the camp for almost sixty years. “We cannot afford to pay rent in nearby localities. If we move further away, we will lose our source of income,” she added.
Around 370 families, mostly of Tamil origin, lived in Madrasi Camp, a settlement over 60 years old. While eviction notices were served last month, only 189 families were found eligible for relocation to government-allotted flats in Narela, as per a list released on April 12. A May 30 notice informed residents that trucks would be stationed near the bridge to help transport belongings.
South East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka confirmed that 370 houses were demolished. The operation was carried out by the Public Works Department, Delhi Police, Revenue Department, and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).
Former Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the demolition, saying it went against the Chief Minister’s assurance that no slum would be removed. “Thousands lost their homes today,” he said, urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene.
Responding to the situation, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced it would assist residents of Tamil Nadu origin who choose to return home. In an official statement, it said support for livelihood and other needs would be coordinated through district collectors. The Tamil Nadu House in Delhi has been tasked with facilitating this process.
The Delhi High Court, in an order dated May 9, ruled that Madrasi Camp was an unauthorised encroachment and ordered rehabilitation under the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015. Following a survey, DUSIB deemed 215 families eligible for relocation. With legal avenues now exhausted, the demolition proceeded as per court directive.
