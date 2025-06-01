Tamil Nadu government offers support to families in Delhi’s Madrasi Camp who wish to return to their native districts

The Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has been tasked with actively facilitating and overseeing coordination efforts.

“Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of persons of Tamil Nadu origin residing outside the State, the Tamil Nadu government is in active coordination with the residents of Madrasi Camp to ensure that every possible support is extended to them without any delay,” the release added.

The Madrasi Camp is a settlement comprising 370 slum dwellings and is predominantly inhabited by persons of Tamil Nadu origin.

The Delhi HC directed that eligible residents be rehabilitated and relocated under the provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Act and the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has determined that 215 out of the 370 residents are eligible for allotment. Accordingly, these eligible beneficiaries have been allotted residential units under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) located in Narela, Delhi.

Furthermore, all legal petitions filed by the residents of Madrasi Camp have been adjudicated and disposed of by the Delhi HC on May 9, and the order mandated the commencement of demolition activities at Madrasi Camp on June 1.

All legal avenues available to the residents of Madrasi Camp for retaining the unauthorised constructions at the site have been duly exhausted.