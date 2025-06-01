Tamil Nadu government offers support to families in Delhi’s Madrasi Camp who wish to return to their native districts
CHENNAI: As per instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, the state government on June 1 has offered to support the families from the Madrasi Camp in South Delhi who wish to return to their native districts in Tamil Nadu through livelihood assistance and providing other essentials.
The move come in the backdrop of the recent Delhi government’s decision to relocate the families in the Madrasi Camp as the slum settlement is allegedly blocking the Barapulah drain near Nizamuddin Railway Station in South Delhi, resulting in waterlogging.
“The Tamil Nadu shall assist the residents of Madrasi Camp who choose to return to their native districts in Tamil Nadu. Comprehensive support, including assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, will be extended to them. This assistance will be facilitated through the offices of the concerned district collectors to ensure timely and effective implementation,” an official release said.
The Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has been tasked with actively facilitating and overseeing coordination efforts.
“Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of persons of Tamil Nadu origin residing outside the State, the Tamil Nadu government is in active coordination with the residents of Madrasi Camp to ensure that every possible support is extended to them without any delay,” the release added.
The Madrasi Camp is a settlement comprising 370 slum dwellings and is predominantly inhabited by persons of Tamil Nadu origin.
The Delhi HC directed that eligible residents be rehabilitated and relocated under the provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Act and the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has determined that 215 out of the 370 residents are eligible for allotment. Accordingly, these eligible beneficiaries have been allotted residential units under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) located in Narela, Delhi.
Furthermore, all legal petitions filed by the residents of Madrasi Camp have been adjudicated and disposed of by the Delhi HC on May 9, and the order mandated the commencement of demolition activities at Madrasi Camp on June 1.
All legal avenues available to the residents of Madrasi Camp for retaining the unauthorised constructions at the site have been duly exhausted.