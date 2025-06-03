SC refuses to interfere with demolition plan in Batla House, Jamia Nagar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the case of authorities issuing demolition notices to property owners in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, and asked the petitioners to approach the relevant authorities.

Forty property owners in Batla House on Friday moved SC, seeking a stay on the demolition order issued by civic authorities, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. The petitioners claimed they possessed valid title documents and proof of continuous possession of the properties since before 2014.

Refusing to entertain the plea, the vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma posted the matter for hearing in July.