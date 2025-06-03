SC refuses to interfere with demolition plan in Batla House, Jamia Nagar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the case of authorities issuing demolition notices to property owners in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, and asked the petitioners to approach the relevant authorities.
Forty property owners in Batla House on Friday moved SC, seeking a stay on the demolition order issued by civic authorities, citing encroachment on land belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. The petitioners claimed they possessed valid title documents and proof of continuous possession of the properties since before 2014.
Refusing to entertain the plea, the vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma posted the matter for hearing in July.
In Monday’s hearing, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioner, referred to a May 7 order of the SC which had directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish unauthorised structures and encroachments in Okhla village by law. He requested the bench’s consideration, and the court had asked the DDA to file a compliance affidavit within three months.
“We make it clear that when we say due process of law before demolishing any structure, at least 15 days’ notice shall be served upon the concerned persons,” the top court had said.
Hegde then argued that the properties were "arbitrarily picked up” for demolition, contrary to law.