Delhi ACB summons Sisodia, Jain over classroom construction 'scam'; AAP calls it 'pure politics'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has summoned AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

Jain has been asked to appear before the ACB on June 6, while Sisodia has been summoned for questioning on June 9, he said.

Reacting to the summons, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "This is not a scam by any stretch. It's a calculated political ploy by the BJP. They are weaponising institutions to attack AAP leaders and create a false narrative. There is no substance to these allegations. It is pure politics."

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on AAP's allegations.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

Officials said Sisodia, who held the finance and education portfolios of the previous AAP government in the national capital, and Jain, then in charge of the public works department and other ministries, are being questioned in connection with alleged lapses flagged by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).