Festive fervour grips Jama Masjid’s Bakra Mandi ahead of Eid-al-Adha

NEW DELHI: With Eid-al-Adha just around the corner, the narrow lanes around Delhi’s Jama Masjid are bursting with energy, excitement, and extravagance. At the heart of it all is the famous Bakra Mandi, where goats named after Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are commanding prices ranging from Rs 8,000 to a staggering Rs 15 lakh.

These prized animals, raised with care and devotion over years, are more than just livestock — they are symbols of pride, patience, and faith. “It takes three years for goats to grow up... It feels really good. Here, we raise animals and watch them grow. May the Almighty bless humans with the same reward too,” says an assistant at Zaif Quereshi.

This year, sellers are celebrating record profits, with earnings soaring to Rs 15 lakh — nearly four times higher than last year’s Rs 4 lakh mark — making this one of the most lucrative seasons in recent memory.

Bargaining is as normal here as in the Sarojini market, just with bigger numbers. “One customer tried to bring a Rs 95,000 goat down to Rs 70,000,” said another seller, Asif. “They ask what we fed it, where it came from, and then quote their own price — but not all deals close.” For many, negotiating is as much a tradition as the sacrifice itself.

This time, “Gangapari” — white in color and in excellent health — is in the spotlight and high in demand. Breeds varying from Totapuri, Jamnagar Bam Doli, Barbari, Malabar, Mewati, etc., are available in the market, brought in from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and farther regions.

“At our farm, we feed them grains, cashews, chana, and more. We raise them with care and love. My favourite is Sultan Pahalwan. We have Salman, Shahrukh, Rahamuddin, and many more,” said Jaif, a 13-year-old caretaker.

Members of the Muslim community have begun arriving at livestock mandis to purchase goats for Qurbani, the sacred ritual of sacrifice that forms the heart of the festival. In India, Eid-al-Adha will be observed on June 7 this year. The festival is often referred to as the Festival of Sacrifice.