Delhi heatwave: Blistering temperatures amid fading promises

NEW DELHI: As the national capital grapples with a searing heatwave, temperatures have soared to an unbearable 43°C, pushing the city into a crisis that is compounded by rising pollution levels.
The intense weather has left the city’s markets deserted during the day, as residents retreat indoors to escape the blistering heat. However, amid these extreme conditions, the promises made by the government and authorities to protect residents remain largely unmet.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ramped up efforts to tackle the growing pollution in Delhi, re-imposing Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This comes in the wake of rising air quality concerns, with Delhi’s AQI recorded at 212 on June 9, categorised as “poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The air quality had briefly improved but has since worsened, triggering fears of a return to hazardous conditions. On the ground, however, there is a noticeable absence of measures to mitigate the impacts of the heat.
While the government had earlier promised a range of relief efforts, such as providing ORS packets, ice helmets for police personnel and setting up water coolers around the city, none of these promises seem to have materialised.
Senior police officials had assured that these measures would be implemented, but there has been no visible relief for the officers braving the soaring temperatures on the streets.
An independent weatherman, Navdeep Dahiya took to social media to update residents, saying, “The season’s first proper heatwave has commenced over Delhi NCR, with temperatures in the range of 43°C to 46°C. The heat will persist for the next week, with temperatures in parts of Rajasthan expected to hit 47°C and areas like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh likely to reach 44°C to 47°C. Stay safe and hydrated!”
Sources from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that the heatwave is likely to continue for at least two more days, with some relief expected on June 12, when the city might experience cloudy weather.
Unmet Heat Action Plan
In April, the Delhi government had unveiled its Heat Action Plan for 2025 to combat the rising temperatures. The plan promised a comprehensive set of measures, such as the creation of heatwave wards in hospitals, installation of 3,000 water coolers across the city, a city-wide early warning system for heatwaves and the construction of eco-friendly bus shelters with green roofs. Additionally, the government had planned to provide cooling shades along footpaths to offer some respite to pedestrians.
However, as the city now faces the peak of the heatwave, Delhi appears woefully underprepared. Despite over two and a half months since the launch of the heat action plan, little progress seems to have been made on the ground.
Satyavir Katara, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters), had earlier told this newspaper that, for the first time, traffic police officers would be equipped with AC helmets that could reduce temperatures by 10-15°C, along with the distribution of 60,000 ORS sachets to ensure their health and safety. But as the heatwave intensifies, these measures seem to have remained on paper.
AQI Concerns
On top of the suffocating heat, Delhi’s air quality remains a growing concern. On June 9, the city’s AQI was recorded at 212, in the “poor” category. The CAQM has responded by reinstating Stage I of the GRAP, which was previously lifted in mid-May due to improved air quality.
However, as the heatwave has persisted, pollution levels have once again escalated, underscoring the complexity of the city’s environmental crisis. The CAQM has also warned of the continued impact of paddy stubble burning in neighbouring states, particularly Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The commission has directed these states to implement stronger measures to curb stubble burning.