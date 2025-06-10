Delhi heatwave: Blistering temperatures amid fading promises

NEW DELHI: As the national capital grapples with a searing heatwave, temperatures have soared to an unbearable 43°C, pushing the city into a crisis that is compounded by rising pollution levels.

The intense weather has left the city’s markets deserted during the day, as residents retreat indoors to escape the blistering heat. However, amid these extreme conditions, the promises made by the government and authorities to protect residents remain largely unmet.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ramped up efforts to tackle the growing pollution in Delhi, re-imposing Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This comes in the wake of rising air quality concerns, with Delhi’s AQI recorded at 212 on June 9, categorised as “poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality had briefly improved but has since worsened, triggering fears of a return to hazardous conditions. On the ground, however, there is a noticeable absence of measures to mitigate the impacts of the heat.

While the government had earlier promised a range of relief efforts, such as providing ORS packets, ice helmets for police personnel and setting up water coolers around the city, none of these promises seem to have materialised.

Senior police officials had assured that these measures would be implemented, but there has been no visible relief for the officers braving the soaring temperatures on the streets.