LNJP denied fire safety certificate second time as hospital fails to fix lapses

NEW DELHI: For the second time in just over a month, Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital — the city government’s largest tertiary care facility — has been denied a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Fire Services due to serious fire safety lapses.

The repeated failure to meet fire safety norms at a hospital that treats over 10,000 patients daily poses a major risk to both patients and staff.

In April, the Delhi Fire Services had first rejected the hospital’s application for a fire NOC. After making some modifications, the hospital reapplied. However, a fresh inspection revealed continued deficiencies. A report submitted by Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg on May 30 noted that the casualty OPD, surgical block, ortho block, and new special ward still lacked key fire prevention measures.

Due to these persistent lapses, the Fire Services once again refused to issue the NOC, warning that the shortcomings put lives at risk in the high-footfall facility. Despite prior warnings, the hospital failed to rectify the issues. The department has reiterated that no clearance will be granted until full compliance is achieved.

The hospital administration has yet to respond to the latest findings. The inspection report flagged several critical violations. It stated that the surgical block lacked the mandatory 6-meter-wide access road for fire tenders. A staircase was blocked with dumped waste, hampering emergency evacuation. Hydrant boxes were found without hoses, and firefighting systems were disconnected in renovation areas.

In the ortho block, illegal parking and overgrown tree branches obstructed fire access. Fire detection systems and manual call points were non-functional. The new special ward had a non-operational lift fireman switch, missing door closers, and incomplete hydrant equipment, the report added.