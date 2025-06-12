From bustling bus hub to chaos, disorder: Mismanagement cripples Sarai Kale Khan ISBT

NEW DELHI: Once a bustling transit hub, the old Sarai Kale Khan ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) now stands largely deserted. The operations were moved to a new site a few kilometres away nearly four years ago to make room for the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project.
However, the transition hasn’t been smooth. The shift has created logistical headaches for bus operators and commuters alike, with steep toll taxes for parking and penalties exceeding Rs 100 for halts beyond 25 minutes.
Most buses now park outside the official premises, leading to chaos and congestion in the surrounding areas, particularly on the main road. The road leading to the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand has become a notorious stretch for traffic jams, primarily caused by buses parked illegally in a bid to avoid hefty penalties.
From the Sarai Kale Khan petrol pump to the stretch where the road splits — one part heading to the highway, the other towards the bus stand — the area is choked with traffic at almost any time of day. The buses, trying to avoid the 25-minute parking limit inside the terminal, end up blocking the road and worsening the congestion.
Speaking on the issue, Vijay, a driver of the Delhi-Jaipur bus, said, “We don’t have an option but to stand out and wait for the passengers. It’s simply not possible to fill the bus within 25 minutes and leave the ISBT premises. When the buses are forced to wait outside, passengers also prefer standing on the road, as they don’t want to walk through the entry checks inside the terminal.”
Mukesh Kumar, assistant estate manager at the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, shed light on the root cause of the matter. “We don’t have a say in any decision here. Everything is decided by the Lieutenant Governor. The toll taxes and the 25-minute rule were put in place by the L-G and if buses don’t follow these guidelines, they end up paying a penalty of Rs 125 with GST,” he said.
This new arrangement has forced buses to take alternative routes, resulting in the parking chaos witnessed on the roads surrounding the terminal. While the new bus stand is supposed to ease congestion, it is currently lacking basic infrastructure. The entry and exit points remain under construction, seating arrangements are minimal and commuter convenience is largely absent. To make matters worse, the ongoing RRTS construction is choking the area with pollution, turning it into a hazardous environment for daily commuters.
Mukesh Kumar added, “The redevelopment is expected to take some time. The entry gate started construction just last week and the parking area, auto pick-up and drop-off points and other essential exits are still under development. It may take at least a month for the project to be completed.”
As commuters and bus operators continue to deal with these challenges, there is hope that the situation will improve soon. The RRTS project is expected to transform the area, but the exact timeline for the completion and inauguration of the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station remains unclear.
The NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) has not provided an official date for the station’s inauguration, although Mukesh Kumar is optimistic.
“We have heard that by the end of June or early July, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan. We are hopeful that things will improve after that,” he said.
On May 20, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, approved the transfer of a 2.5-acre land parcel in Sarai Kale Khan from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to the NCRTC, paving the way for the redevelopment of the existing ISBT. The NCRTC is set to revamp the existing infrastructure, which will include the addition of several new amenities for passengers.
The new development is part of a larger vision to integrate the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) into the area, making Sarai Kale Khan one of Delhi’s largest multi-modal transit hubs.
Once completed, the Sarai Kale Khan redevelopment project will integrate ISBT, Delhi Metro, Indian Railways and the RRTS network, providing seamless connectivity for lakhs of commuters, including inter-state travellers. The goal is to improve infrastructure and passenger experience by providing better amenities and reducing congestion. At present, the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT serves as a hub for 250 buses.