From bustling bus hub to chaos, disorder: Mismanagement cripples Sarai Kale Khan ISBT

NEW DELHI: Once a bustling transit hub, the old Sarai Kale Khan ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) now stands largely deserted. The operations were moved to a new site a few kilometres away nearly four years ago to make room for the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) project.

However, the transition hasn’t been smooth. The shift has created logistical headaches for bus operators and commuters alike, with steep toll taxes for parking and penalties exceeding Rs 100 for halts beyond 25 minutes.

Most buses now park outside the official premises, leading to chaos and congestion in the surrounding areas, particularly on the main road. The road leading to the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand has become a notorious stretch for traffic jams, primarily caused by buses parked illegally in a bid to avoid hefty penalties.

From the Sarai Kale Khan petrol pump to the stretch where the road splits — one part heading to the highway, the other towards the bus stand — the area is choked with traffic at almost any time of day. The buses, trying to avoid the 25-minute parking limit inside the terminal, end up blocking the road and worsening the congestion.