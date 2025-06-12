IMD red alert as capital swelters under heatwave, relief likely from June 13

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to bake under intense heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures soaring to 45°C in Ayanagar and 44.5°C in Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung observatory recorded 43.3°C, which is 3.4°C above normal, meeting the criteria for a heatwave.

A red alert has been issued for Thursday, warning residents to prepare for severe heat. “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR,” IMD officials said. Temperatures are forecasted to range between 44°C and 46°C.

A red alert implies a “take action” warning, urging residents to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity. It warns of a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all age groups and advises extreme caution for vulnerable individuals.

A yellow alert will follow on Friday as temperatures begin to dip slightly. According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave in plains is declared when the maximum temperature reaches or exceeds 45°C or when the temperature is at least 40°C and 4.5°C above normal for two consecutive days across two or more stations in a meteorological subdivision.

The capital’s temperature range over the last 24 hours has remained between 43°C and 45°C, with minimums ranging from 26°C to 29°C. There was no recorded rainfall in the region. Winds from the northwest and southwest reached up to 20–30 kmph, occasionally gusting to 40 kmph, stirring up dust and reducing visibility in parts of the city.

Relief is expected from June 13 onward, with forecasts predicting light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph. By June 16–17, Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies with moderate rainfall as a fresh western disturbance approaches the northwest region.