Separate Delhi Assembly secretariat a financial burden

In the past 100-odd days, what could not be missed was the functioning of the Delhi Assembly secretariat running in the top gear. The new speaker of Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta is a veteran of Delhi politics. A product of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, he had lost the Delhi University Students Union presidency in 1985 to no less a person than Ajay Maken, part of Congress top brass today.

However, a decade later he steadily climbed the ladders playing a long innings in MCD both in the opposition and on the treasury. He is credited with the commissioning of the mammoth Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation. He was elevated a the President of Delhi BJP and later debuted in assembly electoral politics taking on the titans Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat in 2013. He however lost in the polls,

He finally entered Delhi assembly when he was given ticket from his home seat of Rohini in 2015 and since then has won in 2020 and 2025. He was the dominant flag bearer for his party inside the House between 2015 and 2025, when AAP held sway over the national Capital. He must be holding the record for the number of times he was marshalled out of the house.

In 2025, when BJP won the polls with a clear majority, he was a front runner for the Chief Ministerial chair given his innings both in the corporation and in the assembly. However, he lost out to almost a decade junior in electoral politics, Rekha Gupta, as the party leadership backed a woman-led government. He was nevertheless respectfully accommodated as the Speaker of the house.