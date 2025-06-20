Classroom construction graft case: Manish Sisodia questioned for over three hours by ACB

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday questioned for over three hours by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Jain appeared before the agency on June 6.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities involving the construction of classrooms and school buildings in Delhi government schools at highly inflated costs.

In a statement, Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, ACB, said Sisodia appeared before the agency at 11 am.

"Sisodia was examined in the presence of an independent 'Panch' witness, and his responses were recorded regarding various facts and circumstances related to the case.

Following the completion of today's examination, he left the ACB office at 2.30 PM," Verma said, adding further investigation in the matter is underway.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

Before his scheduled appearance before the ACB, Sisodia termed the case "politically motivated" and an attempt to divert attention from crucial issues.

"BJP is driven by political motives and is making fake allegations. We built excellent schools. The BJP government is poor in management of schools. There is waterlogging in Delhi and power cuts are happening. BJP is trying to divert attention from crucial issues. Even BJP workers do not know what the government is up to," he charged.