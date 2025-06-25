Delhi international airport sees over 80 flight cancellations amid Gulf tensions

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely impacted following Iran’s response to a US attack, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Over 80 flights were cancelled from Monday night to Tuesday evening, including 48 between late Monday and early Tuesday. Air India and IndiGo were among the worst affected.

The airport temporarily suspended flights to key Middle Eastern destinations but resumed services following a ceasefire. Other airports, including Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, and Cochin, also faced delays.