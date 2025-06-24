LIVE | Iran announces end of 12-day war 'imposed by Israel'; Israeli military says 'focus shifts back to Gaza'

Iran has announced a halt to hostilities, adding that they fought until the end before the ceasefire took effect.

It wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war.

Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage.

Israel reported that four people were killed in Iran’s final missile strikes. Tel Aviv had issued a shelter warning as Iran launched sixth waves of attacks early Tuesday.

The announcement came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.”

Israel still has not commented on Trump's ceasefire claim. According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held a late-night Security Cabinet meeting and urged ministers to not comment.'

Trump had taken to his social media platform, Truth Social to announce the ceasefire.