LIVE | Iran announces end of 12-day war 'imposed by Israel'; Israeli military says 'focus shifts back to Gaza'

Iran says will respect ceasefire if Israel does: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said that it will respect the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, provided that Israel also upholds its terms. Iran had earlier accused Israel of continuing its attacks for an hour-and-a-half beyond the time the ceasefire was meant to start.
Trump chides Israel for ceasefire violation: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused both Israel and Iran of violating the ceasefire. Specifically slamming Israel for continuing its strikes on Iran, Trump warned that it would be a major violation. He ordered, “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS... BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”
Explosions heard in Tehran: Shortly after Trump's order, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in two parts of Iran's capital city of Tehran.
Israel acknowledges ceasefire violation: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office acknowledged that Israel had struck a radar site near Tehran in what it said was retaliation for Iranian missiles fired three-and-a-half hours after the ceasefire was meant to begin.
Israel says it refrained from further strikes: Israel later on Tuesday said it has refrained from further strikes on Iran after Trump spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a call.
46 Palestinian aid seekers killed in Gaza: Israel on Tuesday targeted and killed at least 46 starving Palestinians who were waiting to receive aid at the distribution sites of US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
President Donald Trump arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday for a NATO summit where allies will try to placate the mercurial US leader with pledges to spend more on defence.
Trump touched down on Air Force One at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and was to head directly to The Hague, where the Dutch king is hosting a dinner kicking off the transatlantic alliance's two-day gathering.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the "end of the 12-day war" imposed by Israel, in a message to the nation carried by the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday.
"Today, after the heroic resistance of our great nation, whose determination makes history, we are witnessing the establishment of a truce and the ending of this 12-day war imposed by the adventurism and provocation" of Israel, Pezeshkian said.
Israel's airport authority said Tuesday that all flights in the country will resume after the country's military lifted restrictions linked to the war with Iran as a fragile ceasefire took hold.
"Following the Home Front Command's decision in the last hour regarding the lifting of restrictions, the airports authority announces the return to full activity for the Ben Gurion and Haifa airports," the authority said in a statement.
Israel's focus will shift back to its genocidal war in Gaza after a ceasefire ended 12 days of war with Iran, the country's military chief said on Tuesday.
"Now the focus shifts back to Gaza — to bring the hostages home and to dismantle the Hamas regime," chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement shared by the army.
At least 46 starving Palestinians who were waiting to receive aid at the distribution sites of the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were targeted and killed by Israel on Tuesday.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that his country was not seeking nuclear weapons but would continue to defend its "legitimate rights" in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
As a fragile ceasefire with Israel took hold after 12 days of fighting that also included US strikes, Pezeshkian told his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates that the two countries "cannot impose unjust aspirations by force."
"We expect you to explain to them, in your dealings with the United States, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is only seeking to assert its legitimate rights," Pezeshkian said during a call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed.
"It has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons and does not seek them," he was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency, adding that Iran was "ready to resolve the issues... at the negotiating table."
India has welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, expressing deep concern over recent hostilities and reiterating its readiness to “play its part” in promoting dialogue and long-term stability in the region.
Acknowledging the role of the United States and Qatar in securing the truce, External Affairs Ministry emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable solution to the multiple conflicts that confront West Asia.
"We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region,” the MEA said in a statement.
Several employees and visiting family members died as a result of Israel’s attack on Evin Prison, the state media reported, citing the Iranian judiciary.
Israel targeted the prison in an air strike on Monday, before an American call for a ceasefire, destroying not just the front entrance but also inner parts of the complex, according to activists who had contact with prisoners, and also killing several people, according to the Iranian judiciary.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hailed the strike by posting "long live freedom!" while former UK premier Boris Johnson said it was "great to see that Israel has blown the doors off Evin prison."
But rights groups accused Israel of causing only additional anguish to detainees who are already deeply distressed and at least some of whom have been relocated to other prisons.
Oil prices accelerated losses on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said China can continue to buy Iranian oil, providing reassurance over crude supply in Middle East.
International benchmark Brent slumped 4.5 percent to $68.26 per barrel, while the main US crude contract WTI shed 4.6 percent to $65.34, after plunging earlier over a fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that it will respect a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump provided that Israel also upholds its terms.
"If the Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it either," Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to the presidency's website.
Israel "refrained" from further strikes on Iran on Tuesday after a call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu's office announced.
Trump had angrily accused both Iran and Israel of violating the ceasefire, specifically slamming Israel warning that if they continued the strikes, it would be a major violation.
"Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further strikes," a statement said.
Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want to see “regime change” in Iran, which he said would lead to chaos.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to a Nato summit, Trump said Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called him and offered to help with Iran, The Guardian quoting Reuters reports.
Iranian media reported Tuesday that an Israeli strike the day before had killed a senior commander of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
"The commander of Basij counterintelligence protection forces was martyred in a Zionist regime attack," the Fars news agency said, citing a statement from the IRGC, according to AFP.
Several Iranian media outlets reported on Tuesday afternoon the sound of explosions in the country's north, after US President Donald Trump said an Iran-Israel ceasefire was now "in effect", AFP reports.
The Etemad and Ham Mihan newspapers said explosions were heard and air defences were activated in Babol and Babolsar, two towns about 200 kilometres (124 miles) northeast of Tehran on the Caspian Sea.
The source of the explosions was not immediately clear.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday that they had taught Israel an "unforgettable lesson" with a last-minute missile salvo fired just before a ceasefire deal announced by US President Donald Trump was meant to take effect, reports AFP.
The Guards said in a statement that "in the final moments before the ceasefire was imposed on the enemy", they had struck "military and logistical centres of the Zionist regime across the occupied territories (Israel) with 14 missiles, delivering a historic and unforgettable lesson to the Zionist enemy".
Trump took to Truth Social to announce that the ceasefire is now in effect and that Israel will not attack Iran hereafter.
In another post, Trump wrote: "IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!"
You can read the full story here.
President Donald Trump warned Israel to bring its pilots home as he tried to sustain a ceasefire between Israel and Iran in a post on Truth Social Tuesday.
He also told reporters that Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.
Speaking before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague, Trump expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.
“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”
At around the same time, he said in a Truth post: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”
Iranian authorities on Tuesday defused two unexploded missiles which landed near Tehran's Evin prison during an Israeli strike the day before, local media reported.
"Two unexploded missiles that had been fired yesterday and landed in the vicinity of Evin prison were defused and safely transferred to a secure location," Tasnim news agency reported, citing a police spokesman.
Iran said on Tuesday that at least 610 civilians had been killed and more than 4,700 wounded in the Islamic republic since the start of the war with Israel on June 13.
"They are all civilians," health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said, announcing the increase from the previously reported toll of more than 400 dead and 3,056 wounded.
"Over the past 12 days, hospitals... have been confronted with extremely harrowing scenes," he wrote on social media platform X.
Those killed in the Israeli strikes included 13 children, the youngest of whom was two months old, the ministry said, as well as five doctors and rescue workers.
The ministry also said seven hospitals and nine ambulances had been damaged in the Israeli attacks.
Qatar's prime minister persuaded Iran to agree to a US-proposed ceasefire with Israel after Tehran fired missiles at an American base near Doha, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.
"Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani... persuaded Iran to agree to the proposal in a call with the Iranians," the source told AFP.
The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeli Baqaei, said that the missile attack on the Al Udeid base was a legitimate response under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
On a post on X, he wrote, Iran’s military strikes on American military base ‘Al-Udeid’ was in exercise of our self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the United States’ unprovoked aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on 22 June 2025."
He emphasised that this act of self-defense had nothing to do with Qatar and expressed Iran's full committment to the State of Qatar and other neighboring countries.
Iran’s military strikes on American military base ‘Al-Udeid’ was in exercise of our self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the United States’ unprovoked aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on 22 June…— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 24, 2025
Iran's government said Tuesday it had "taken the necessary measures" to ensure the continuation of its nuclear programme after US and Israeli strikes targeted its facilities.
"We have taken the necessary measures and are taking stock of the damage" caused by the strikes, said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, in a statement aired on state television.
"Plans for restarting (the facilities) have been prepared in advance, and our strategy is to ensure that production and services are not disrupted," he added.
You can read the full story here.
Iran's armed forces accused Israel of launching strikes at the Islamic republic until Tuesday morning, after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two foes.
"The Zionist regime launched three waves of attacks on sites in Iranian territory until 9:00 am (0530 GMT) today," a spokesman for the armed forces command was quoted as saying on state TV, without providing further details.
Iran's prison authority has "transferred" prisoners out of Evin prison after it was hit by Israeli strikes, the judiciary said on Tuesday.
The prison authority "transferred the inmates who were serving their sentences in this prison (Evin) to other facilities within Tehran province... to safeguard the rights of the prisoners and to provide space for emergency response teams", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
Local media reported the process had been completed, but it was not clear how many prisoners were transferred.
Iran's military denied on Tuesday that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported.
The report quoted the general staff of Iran's armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial.
Qatar summoned the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday after Iran attacked the major US military base on Qatari soil following American strikes on its nuclear facilities.
The foreign ministry expressed its "strong condemnation" of the attack and repeated that it "retains the right to respond to this egregious violation", a statement said.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday he had ordered the army "to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire" after incoming Iranian missiles were reported by the military.
"I instructed the Israeli army to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire by launching powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran," Katz said in a statement.
Iraq reopened its airspace Tuesday, 12 days after closing it amid the Iran-Israel war, aviation authorities said, following Israel's acceptance of a ceasefire plan announced by US President Donald Trump.
The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority announced the "reopening of Iraqi airspace to international air traffic, following a comprehensive assessment of the security situation and coordination with relevant national and international authorities."
Reports from Israeli local media said that the missile fired by Iran was intercepted, and there were no immediate impacts or injuries.
Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran more than two hours after a ceasefire began on Tuesday.
Sirens sounded across northern Israel.
The latest barrage came after Israel and Iran accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by U.S.
You can read the full story here.
🚨 Sirens sounding in northern Israel due to missile fire from Iran 🚨 pic.twitter.com/woGhqD7VCK— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 24, 2025
Israel's opposition leader on Tuesday called for an end to the more than 20-month war with Hamas in Gaza, after Israel announced it had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.
"And now Gaza. It's time to finish it there too. Bring back the hostages, end the war," Yair Lapid wrote on X.
Israel's military warned Tuesday that "danger persists" despite the government earlier announcing it had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran on the 12th day of war between the foes.
"The Chief of Staff instructed all of the army to maintain a high level of alertness and preparedness for a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire," army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference.
"I want to stress that at this stage there is no change to the Home Front command instructions. The instructions must be obeyed. The danger persists."
Iranian state television said Tuesday an overnight Israeli strike killed a nuclear scientist in northern Iran, before US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire was taking effect between the Middle Eastern foes.
Citing sources, the broadcaster reported the killing of Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber at his parents' residence in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in northern Iran.
Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber was under US sanctions. Several days ago, his 17-year-old son was reported killed in a strike on their home in Tehran, the broadcaster said.
Israel said Tuesday it had agreed to "bilateral ceasefire" with Iran proposed by US President Donald Trump, following 12 days of war with its arch-foe.
"Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the cabinet... to announce that Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation 'Rising Lion' and much more," the government said in a statement, adding that it had removed "an immediate dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic".
"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat," the statement said, adding that "Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."
Iranian media on Tuesday said an overnight Israeli strike on the north of the country killed nine people, ahead of US President Donald Trump's announcement of the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
"Four residential buildings were completely destroyed and several neighbouring houses were damaged in the blasts," said Fars news agency, citing Ali Bagheri, an official in the northern province of Gilan.
#BREAKING: Israel’s government says it has achieved all objectives in Operation Rising Lion—including full air superiority over Tehran, the elimination of senior military leaders, and the dismantling of the existential threat from Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities—and has…— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 24, 2025
Israel police said the barrage damaged at least three densely packed residential buildings in Beersheba.
Outside, the shells of burned out cars littered the streets. Broken glass and rubble covered the area.
Hundreds of emergency workers gathered to search for anyone else trapped in the buildings.
Israel police said the impact of the hit was so great that some people were injured even while inside their reinforced safe rooms in each apartment.
The safe rooms are meant to withstand rockets and shrapnel but not direct hits from ballistic missiles.
Residents evacuated damaged building with their suitcases Tuesday morning in Beersheba.
Some said they were skeptical of the ceasefire, announced by Trump.
“I don’t believe the Iranians,” said Ortal Avilevich, a resident who lives five minutes away from the blast.
“I’m happy with Donald Trump and I think Iran is afraid of him, but I hope there is quiet right now.”
U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire is now in effect following Iran’s announcement to halt hostilities.
“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote in his signature all-caps style on Truth Social.
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said an Iranian strike in the country's south killed four people on Tuesday, revising a previous toll of three dead.
Two people were moderately injured while 20 sustained minor injuries.
The missile struck a residential building in the city of Beersheba, where rescue workers were searching through the rubble, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.
Following this morning’s ballistic missile attack by the Iranian regime on Be'er Sheva – as of 07:45:— Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 24, 2025
•4 confirmed fatalities
•2 moderately injured
•20 with minor injuries
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/McwT9gBC0m
Indian stock market indices opened significantly higher amid easing Iran-Israel tensions after US President Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between the two.
BSE Sensex surged around 1.06%, opening at 82,764, up approximately 818–900 points—mirroring reports of an 818-point jump to 82,715 and Reuters data showing 82,764 at 9:17 a.m. IST
NSE Nifty 50 rose about 1.03%, starting near 25,208–25,229, consistent with stated figures
All 13 major sectors opened in the green, with mid- and small-cap indices up ~0.9%.
Iran has announced a halt to hostilities, adding that they fought until the end before the ceasefire took effect.
It wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war.
Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage.
Israel reported that four people were killed in Iran’s final missile strikes. Tel Aviv had issued a shelter warning as Iran launched sixth waves of attacks early Tuesday.
The announcement came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.”
Israel still has not commented on Trump's ceasefire claim. According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held a late-night Security Cabinet meeting and urged ministers to not comment.'
Trump had taken to his social media platform, Truth Social to announce the ceasefire.
Iran's state media said on Tuesday that a fifth wave of missiles was headed towards Israel around the time a staggered ceasefire announced by the United States was due to begin.
"The fifth wave of this morning's missile attack from Iran is on its way to the occupied territories," Irib posted on Telegram just before 0400 GMT.
Israeli emergency services said Tuesday three people were killed and two wounded in an Iranian missile strike in southern Israel, moments before a ceasefire between the two countries was expected to begin.
"Following the missile impact site in southern Israel: So far, MDA teams have pronounced the deaths of three people — Two people with moderate injuries have been evacuated to hospital, and approximately six people with mild injuries are being treated at the scene," Magen David Adom said in a statement on X.
The Israeli military says a third wave of Iranian missile attacks is under way and is urging the public to seek shelter immediately.
"For the third time in the last hour, Israelis are currently running to shelter due to another missile launch from Iran," IDF wrote on X.
🚨For the third time in the last hour, Israelis are currently running to shelter due to another missile launch from Iran🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 24, 2025
Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv as air raid sirens sounded across central and southern Israel, according to reports by Reuters news agency.
Israel's military said early Tuesday that it was working to intercept Iranian missiles launched a "short while ago", without specifying the exact time of the attack.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement posted to Telegram around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).
Donald Trump took to social media with fresh claims that both Israel and Iran had approached him nearly simultaneously to seek an end to the conflict.
"Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'PEACE!'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, but there were no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 am local, reports The Associated Press.
Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Tehran and other cities until shortly before that time. Israel in other conflicts has stepped up its strikes just before ceasefires took effect.
Following Trump’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denied that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.
“As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," he wrote on social media.
Araghchi indicated that Iran was willing to stop its response if Israel ended its attacks. “If the Israeli army stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he added.
President Donald Trump on Monday declared that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran was set to end in a ceasefire. Referring to the conflict as the "12-day war", Trump framed the announcement as a validation of his decision to order a major U.S. airstrike over the weekend targeting three Iranian nuclear sites.
“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on social media.
“Congratulations World, it's time for peace,” Trump posted on social media.
The announcement came after Iran launched six missiles at US's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in retaliation to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.
According to the Qatar Defence Ministry, all missiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.