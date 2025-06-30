Mohalla clinics may become Arogya Mandir’s sub-centres

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering converting Mohalla Clinics operating from porta cabins into sub-centres of Arogya Mandirs, in line with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (AB-HIM), officials privy to the matter said.

According to officials, training for staff who will be deployed at these centres is set to begin next month. In April, the Delhi government announced the closure of 250 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics operating from rented premises across the city and the establishment of Arogya Mandirs in nearby locations to replace them.

However, for the remaining Mohalla Clinics, converting them into full-fledged Arogya Mandirs appears unfeasible due to space constraints and other operational challenges.

“It was discussed in a meeting held last month, where PWD said shifting Mohalla Clinics in porta cabins would involve significant cost. So, keeping that in mind, there is a proposal to turn them into sub-centres of Arogya Mandirs, where basic primary healthcare services will be provided,” said a government official.

Additionally, cancer screening is set to begin in Arogya Mandirs, officials said. “Medical officers from Arogya Mandirs have been asked to submit a list of staff. Once compiled, they will be trained in cancer screening at a government hospital,” official added.