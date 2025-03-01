New Delhi stampede: Rahul Gandhi thanks porters for saving lives, urges for concrete safety measures

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to draw lessons from the February 15 tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station in which several passengers lost their lives in a stampede and hoped concrete steps would be taken to prevent such incidents and ensure safe travel.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also met porters of the New Delhi Railway Station and thanked them for saving the lives of many passengers during the stampede at the station.

At least 18 people were killed in the incident which occurred as the New Delhi Railway Station witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj - where the Maha Kumbh was underway.

"Often the light of humanity shines the brightest in the darkest times."

"During the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the porter brothers set an example of humanity and saved the lives of many passengers. For this, I thanked them today on behalf of the countrymen," Gandhi said in a post on X.