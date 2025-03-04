Delhi turns to AI to block vehicles beyond permitted age from refueling

From March 31, the Delhi government will roll out an AI-based automated system to prevent the refueling of vehicles beyond the permitted age. The Automated End of Life Vehicle Detection System will use existing cameras originally installed to check Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and integrate them with AI-powered detection technology.

The move is aimed at enforcing the ban on refueling of vehicles older than 15 years for petrol and 10 years for diesel from next month announced a day ago by Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“This step is crucial to curb pollution and ensure strict enforcement of the existing ban on overage vehicles,” Sirsa said.

Currently, traffic police and transport department teams manually check vehicle documents to determine their age. However, identifying old vehicles at petrol pumps, where thousands of vehicles arrive daily, has been a challenge. To address this, the Delhi government’s Transport Department has developed this AI-based software that will instantly detect overage vehicles as they enter petrol pumps.